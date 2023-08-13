'Goat Games' fundraiser in Wyoming County

Folks came together Saturday to compete in a fundraiser to help Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.

DALTON, Pa. — An animal sanctuary in Wyoming County held a big athletic event Saturday night; the goat games, where goats at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton participated in races and other games.

The fundraiser helps the sanctuary keep up with the costs of caring for the goats.

17 animal sanctuaries across the country participate. About a dozen goats participated in the games in Wyoming County.

Indraloka's goal of raising $15,000 will go towards caring for the sanctuary's goats in Wyoming County.