Gliding through the snow in Wyoming County

Santa and some helpers glided through the snow at Skyhaven Airport near Tunkhannock Sunday afternoon.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Santa's used several modes of transportation, making the rounds in northeastern and central Pennsylvania this weekend; this one may be the most creative.

Santa, some helpers, and the Grinch took to powered paragliders in Wyoming County. Skyhaven Airport near Tunkhannock hosted the event open to the public for the first time.

The gliders were meant to soar through the air, but due to the wind, Santa and the crew were grounded.

The organizer who built the flying machines says the weather did not spoil the fun.

"We can't fly, but we still make fun out of it. It's very heartwarming to open it up to the community and get everybody together, so it's a good time that way," said Patrick Sekely, Santa's helper.

Kids went home with gifts from Santa following the event in Wyoming County.