Girl power | Tunkhannock vs. Hanover Area will feature two female kickers

One of Friday night's high school football games will be a game of firsts. Hanover Area takes on Tunkhannock, and each team will feature its first female kicker.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — "At the end, when we all shake hands, I'll hear the guys as they pass, 'Oh, my God, that was a girl!'"

Paige Adams has been shocking her competition on the football field for the past year. The high school senior is the returning kicker for the Tunkhannock Area Tigers and the first girl in the district to be part of the team.

She sought out her spot on the football team after years of competing on the soccer field.

"The first time I went out there, they were like, 'Paige, you got this.' Like they all huddled around me, cheering me on," Paige recalled.

"What I've always found is that they kind of have a confidence to be able to do that, and I think it's no different with Paige. She's really confident when she goes out there, and like I said, she's really focused," said Tunkhannock head coach Pat Keating.

And it's catching on quickly. This is head coach Pat Keating's first year at Tunkhannock Area. But he says Paige isn't the first female he's coached in his 19-year football career.

"You're seeing females being integrated into the NFL as coaches, as analysts, as referees. So, you know, I think it's just great for the sport."

And this week's matchup against Hanover Area proves it.

Both teams have a female kicker on the roster.

McKenzie Bannon will be suiting up for Hanover Area, while Paige will be looking to rack up a win.

"It's great because we support each other, but at the same time, it's competitive. So it's just really fun," Paige said.

A competition that's no longer just about the boys.

"Just to inspire other girls that they can do what comes to their mind," Paige added.