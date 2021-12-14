Gas companies join charity buying gifts

Folks in Wyoming County spent the morning shopping to help families in need with Christmas gifts for kids.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — With tags in hand, shoppers set out to peruse the aisles of Walmart near Tunkhannock and fill their carts with gifts. Each tag was designated for a child with their age, gender, and items they hoped to get for Christmas.

Candy Garrison was one of the volunteers loading up shopping carts with toys, games, and other items.

"I have children of my own and I know what it's like to want to be able to provide for your kids but can't, so the fact that we can for those parents who can't, it's pretty important to us."

For nearly a decade, Cabot Oil and Gas has paired up with Susquehanna County Interfaith and Trehab to help about 1,200 families make sure there are presents under the tree.

Cabot recently merged with another company to form Conterra Energy, and the tradition continues.

"All our contractors come forward and say we want to help make Christmas brighter for those in northeast Pennsylvania," said George Stark of Conterra Energy.

"We have families that lost out on weeks of income and that's really hurting, so it's good to be able to fill in and be able to encourage them and offer hope in this way," said Cindy Beeman with Susquehanna County Interfaith.

With so many families in need, organizers say it's great to know that the help is there no matter the cost.

"They want to give back, and it just makes our community stronger when we all work together," Beeman said.

The need has grown each year, and organizers are thankful that this partnership has been able to help every year.

"We were excited a few years back when we had $20,000 and last year was at $30,000, and I think this year will be probably at that kind of number," Stark added.