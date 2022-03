Officials say four people were home at the time but they all made it out OK.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A family was forced from their home after broke out in Wyoming County.

Crews were called to the home along College Avenue in Factoryville around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say four people were home at the time but they all made it out OK.

Flames started on the first floor and then spread to the second.

The fire has been ruled accidental.