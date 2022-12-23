Fire damages Wyoming County business

Flames damaged a business in Wyoming County early Friday morning.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Crews battled flames and the elements early Friday morning in Wyoming County.

The fire broke out at Smart Choice Cigar and Cigarette Outlet on Hunter Highway in Eaton Township near Tunkhannock around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters from three counties showed up.

Officials believe an electrical problem led to the fire.

Most of the damage was contained in the smoke shop. It didn't spread to nearby businesses.

No one was hurt here in Wyoming County.