Festival of Lights in Wyoming County

The light display is being held at Stone Hedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — It's a show of lights at a golf course in Wyoming County this holiday season.

The Festival of Lights at Stone Hedge Golf Course near Tunkhannock draws in thousands each year.

Millions of lights are used to depict about 500 standing themed displays throughout the course.

The planning for the energy-efficient light show begins in January and workers start stringing them up the first week of October.

"It brings you a lot of joy, a lot of happiness. You know that you can create something that people really enjoy and that they want to make a tradition," said Karen Force, a designer with the festival.

The Festival of Lights is open every day through New Year's Eve, with the exception of Christmas Eve, in Wyoming County.