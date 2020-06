Police say the driver of a motorcycle collided with an oncoming car Saturday evening while traveling on Star Hill Road in Monroe Township.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police say Rodney Smith, 46, was driving a motorcycle along Star Hill Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday night when he tried to pass another car and went into oncoming traffic.

Smith hit another car head-on.

Officers say Smith was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.