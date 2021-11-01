Fatal car crash in Wyoming County

The crash happened around noon on Monday along Route 309.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wyoming County.

A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on at around noon on Monday.

The accident happened on Route 309 in Monroe Township, near Beaumont.

Police say the pickup truck swerved into the path of the tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of the pickup truck driver.

Officials have not released the identity of the drivers involved.

The road was closed for nearly 3 hours in Wyoming County.