Fatal car crash in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wyoming County.
A tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on at around noon on Monday.
The accident happened on Route 309 in Monroe Township, near Beaumont.
Police say the pickup truck swerved into the path of the tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of the pickup truck driver.
Officials have not released the identity of the drivers involved.
The road was closed for nearly 3 hours in Wyoming County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.