Farming history on display in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A celebration of our area's farming history was on display this weekend in Wyoming County.

The tractor took center stage over the weekend at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock.

Vendors set up tents; there was food too.

The weekend also served as a bit of a history lesson.

"Just kind of a trip down memory lane for, you know, a lot of retired farmers, or to see how things were done in past generations," said Dave Curley of Montrose.

This marked 29 years at the annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show here in Wyoming County.