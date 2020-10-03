Family Physician of the Year from Tunkhannock area

A doctor in Wyoming County received a prestigious award for care last weekend.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Dr. Edward Zurad has been practicing medicine for nearly 40 years in Wyoming County. After graduating from medical school, the Philadelphia native moved to Tunkhannock to open a family practice.

"Here you get to know the community, the patients, the resources. It's a different level of practice where you can actually see the difference you make."

Someone felt Dr. Zurad was doing that when they nominated him to be the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians' 2020 Family Physician of the Year.

"It's wonderful when patients recognize you because medicine today is different than it was 20 or 30 years ago in that there's a lot of loss of the personal touch in my belief. So the fact that our patients here in Tunkhannock recognize the efforts that we have manifested to try to maintain a solo practice," Dr. Zurad said.

In a ceremony last Friday in Harrisburg, Dr. Zurad was announced as this year's Family Physician of the Year for the second time. He also won in 2002.

"When I was nominated again, I felt embarrassed. I didn't really think it was wise to proceed with the again. When I went home and told my wife, she said, 'No, you should do it," Dr. Zurad said. "it Is a statement and testament to my staff. My nurse has been with me 32 years, Kate, and she treats our patients like family."