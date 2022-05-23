Enjoying the outdoors for Billy in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — For the second year in a row a disc golf tournament was held in honor of a loved one
At Lazy Brook Park in Tunkhannock Township, the tournament in Wyoming County was in honor of Billy Kresge, who died in 2019 after a car crash in Florida.
This is the second year for the tournament that is planned on the Wyoming County native's birthday weekend.
"It is. I know this weekend he was definitely smiling down on us, gave us great weather, and I know that he would love this, and he would love to see everybody getting together and having fun and enjoying the outdoors," said Molly Kresge-Zluchowski, sister of Billy Kresge.
Proceeds benefit the disc golf course.
Last year, the event raised enough money to expand the course from 9 holes to 18.
This year, they hope to raise enough money to complete those nine new holes with tee pads in Wyoming County.
