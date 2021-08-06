Emergency repairs close road in Wyoming County

PennDOT says Route 292 near Falls is closed for an emergency pipe replacement.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Drivers in Wyoming County have to find their way around an emergency road repair.

PennDOT says Route 292 in Northmoreland Township, near Falls is closed for an emergency pipe replacement.

Newswatch 16 found construction crews already working on the project on Tuesday.

Traffic is now detoured around that area. For cars, it's an extra five miles but for heavy trucks, the route is much longer.