Emanon Country Club recognizes long-time supporter

Board members dedicate portion of club to long-time member and supporter of the course

FALLS, Pa. — The board of directors at Emanon Country Club recognized one of their own Saturday afternoon in Eaton Township near Falls.

88-year-old Walter 'Wally' Kuharchik, of West Pittston for all the support he's given to the golf course over the last several decades.

A practice facility and driving range were dedicated to Walt Saturday.

Family friends and golf club members were there to share stories and offer thanks for keeping the course running here in Wyoming County.