Early start to tulip season in Wyoming County

The warm April weather is speeding up the season for Brown Hill Farms.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Pops of pink, yellow, red, and white are coming out of the ground at Brown Hill Farms near Tunkhannock. Soon, these fields will be full of rows and rows of beautiful flowers in bloom.

Michele Brown says planting these flowers isn't for the faint of heart.

"I really, really love it. It's really a passion. I love creating a beautiful place people can come relax and spend time with their families," said Brown.

The farm has four acres of tulips, and nearly 400,000 flowers were planted. The recent April heat is speeding up their growth.

"Ideal weather for tulips is 55 to 60 degrees, cloudy, no sun, and they would be as happy as a lark. But the recent heat we've gotten is pushing them quicker," said Brown.

The blooms are a whole two weeks ahead of schedule, which means opening day is also ahead of schedule.

In years past, Brown Hill Farms typically opened during the first week of May.

"Not only does it affect the tulips, but it affects our work schedule. We have three weeks of work we have to cram into five days. We have food prep we need to get ready; we have our store to get ready, our wrapping station. Just a lot of back-end stuff that it takes to get the farm ready to go," said Brown.

The farm added the pick-your-own tulip fields four years ago. Partners at the farm hope this cooler weather sticks around for the sake of the flowers.

"The recent heat we've got is pushing them quicker, so we actually like this weather, the cooler weather, to make them grow taller and be a little more resilient," said Brown.

Brown Hill Farms in Tunkhannock anticipates opening next week.

Lots of questions coming my way after this April heat wave, the heat has pushed the tulips a bit, I will give a field... Posted by Brown Hill Farms on Sunday, April 16, 2023