Big rig crashes into Wyoming County home

The tractor trailer knocked the house off its foundation in Eaton Township.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A highway down to one lane and at least one person was taken to the hospital after a tractor trailer crashed into a home.

The big rig knocked the house off the foundation on Route 29 in Eaton Township near Tunkhannock around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver was taken to the hospital for observation

The homeowner was inside and asleep at the time of the crash. He is okay.

Route 29 is down to one lane here in Wyoming County.