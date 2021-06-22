Donors needed to help with blood shortage

The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood and that's exactly what people were doing in Tunkhannock to help fill the local blood supply.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants, and elective surgeries rise, depleting the nation's blood inventory. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes.

Howard Bartron was one of more than 50 people who signed up to donate blood during a drive in Tunkhannock. He says he donates because he doesn't want his family to worry if they needed to receive blood, and there's none available.

"It's a worry down the road, hoping that it wouldn't happen to me, but I don't want to happen somebody else either," Bartron said.

Donations are needed for all blood types, but the less common blood types, like Type O and those giving platelets, are needed as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

"I got an email saying there was an urgent need for O Positive, and that's what I am, and we had COVID, so I have antibodies, so if they can use it for anything like that too. That's a good thing too," said Nancy Mahle.

"I see the same people here all the time, so I know we're dedicated for it, and you do see a few new faces now and then, but it's just too easy to not do it at least a couple of times a year," said Lisa Burleson.

To encourage more people to donate blood, the Red Cross is also giving $5 Amazon gift cards from now through the end of the month.

"If it helps incentivize people to come in, I hope they do. It's very, very easy and very, very rewarding and important," Burleson said.

"That's not the reason I gave it," Bartron said. "It's nice, but no, I've done it when there was no incentive."