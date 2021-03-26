Dogs are vanishing without a trace

The SPCA is trying to raise awareness to the public about the crime that can happen in your own backyard.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Dognapping can happen in a matter of seconds.

Last month, Lady Gaga's dog walker was attacked in Los Angeles as he was walking the star's french bulldogs.

The animals were later returned.

The disturbing trend seems to be all too common these days, even in Northeastern and Central PA.

"If you have a highly desirable animal, especially in times where the economy is depressed, people are trying ways to earn money, pet theft is one way that happens," said Todd Hevner, Luzerne County SPCA Executive Director.

Hevner is trying to raise awareness to the public about the crime that can happen in your own backyard.

"This was only a matter of ten minutes and he was just like gone. so we immediately went out and started looking for him and he was nowhere to be found," said Myra Harshbarger.

Harshbarger's English bulldog Dozer went missing on the night of March 11 after she left him out to go to the bathroom.

She says Dozer never leaves the yard.

"There are several other dogs very close to this area that people also believe have been taken because they're gone without a trace," Harshbarger said.

Her neighbors in the Meshoppen area of Wyoming County have even witnessed a dognapping.

"Someone supposedly saw someone putting a dog in their car close to me, like right out of their yard, kidnapped him," she added.

Harshbarger is worried because Dozer has to take medication daily for his severe allergies.

"We miss him so much and we are devastated and we are offering a reward for his return," she said.

Dog napping isn't something any pet owner wants to think about but it's something you should be prepared for.

"A microchip is super important to not only get the microchip for your animal but make sure it's registered," Hevner said.

Hevner also recommends getting identification for your dog, such as a pet license, and never leave your animal unattended.