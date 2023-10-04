Dive and water rescue team practices boat exercises

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Wednesday’s weather was perfect for a little training exercise in Wyoming County.
The public was invited watch Tunkhannock's Dive and Water Rescue Team at the Riverside Boat Launch.
The team and Laceyville's rescue team got together to practice. Officials say it's important to be prepared at all times.
“We are just out here practicing getting our guys out here on the boats, we are called out at a moment’s notice, we had a call the other day it was in the middle of the day,” said Michael Markovitz, dive captain of Tunkhannock Rescue Team. “A couple weeks ago we had one that was at two o'clock in the morning, so we have to be ready at all times no matter what it is.”
Along with serving Wyoming County, Tunkhannock Rescue Team also assists in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Bradford and Susquehanna counties.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.