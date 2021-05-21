Disc golf memorial tournament to be held in Wyoming County

Family and friends will gather for the first disc golf memorial tournament in honor of Billy Kresge, who passed away in 2019.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — It's been a difficult week for Molly Zluchowski and her family; her brother Billy would have turned 29 years old.

"It's very tough coping, and I don't think we've completely gotten closure yet. I don't know if we ever will," said Molly Zluchowski, Billy's sister.

In 2019, Molly lost her brother Billy Kresge in a tragic car crash in Florida, where he had been living.

A northeastern Pennsylvania native and Tunkhannock Area High School graduate, Billy loved adventures and the outdoors.

Molly says it was only right she and her family remember him in that way.

"My family came up with the idea of a disc golf course because when Billy lived out west, he loved to play disc golf, do anything outdoors, climb mountains," Zluchowski said.

That idea became a reality in the April of 2020.

A Boy Scout designed a course at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock as part of his Eagle Scout project.

But because of the coronavirus, the family decided to wait before planning any gathering.

"We're just so happy that with such a terrible thing that happened and all the sorrow and grief it has brought to our family, now we can put our efforts into something for the community that Billy would love and appreciate," said Billy's sister.

While the disc golf course may be quiet now, come this weekend, that won't be the case.

Family and friends will gather for the first-ever disc golf memorial tournament in honor of William.

"If there was a way to combine the outdoors and family, and being active, this was the perfect opportunity for our family to let Billy's legacy live on because he would appreciate this, especially in his hometown. Where he grew up," said Zluchowski.

The tournament is scheduled for this Sunday.