Back on the big screen at the Dietrich Theater

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us where the popcorn is ready for moviegoers to mostly fill the seats once again.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The Dietrich Theater has been a staple in Tunkhannock for many years. When the pandemic forced the doors shut for long periods of time last year, moviegoers missed the experience of a new flick and a bucket of buttery popcorn.

"Movies are the great escape," said Erica Rogler, Dietrich Theater executive director. "We've been seeing families come in, and when people come, they say, 'Oh, we're so glad you're open again,' and they just can't wait to escape into a movie."

Rogler says the hardest part about getting people back in the seats is the movie lineup. The theater was able to play some classics when it was open to the public earlier, but now that the blockbusters are coming through, there are more options to fill the theaters while following CDC guidelines.

"We're trying to keep our showings as often as we normally would, but we just make sure we have time in between to clean."

Seating is available in every other row, and you must keep your mask on at all times in the theater, except when you're sitting down enjoying the best popcorn around.

"We still serve concessions. We definitely take different precautions when, like, handling money versus like food, we have separate people for that," said Dietrich Theater worker Mary Turner.

Prices haven't changed at the theater, despite the loss of revenue. Rogler says it was important to keep what people love about the Dietrich the same.

"Our community has been getting us through this with their words of encouragement, financial support, ideas for fundraisers, so we truly feel fortunate. And we know we'll get through this."