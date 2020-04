Christopher Bereznak, 50, of Tunkhannock, spent about eight and a half months in jail.

A dentist from Wyoming County was sentenced to time served for giving out drugs without a legitimate medical reason.

Christopher Bereznak, 50, of Tunkhannock, spent about eight and a half months in jail.

He was found guilty last year of providing controlled substances to a woman he allegedly found on the Craigslist website who was looking for a "sugar daddy."