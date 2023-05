One person died after the wreck on Route 309 near Noxen on Tuesday.

NOXEN, Pa. — One person has died after a crash in Wyoming County.

According to state police, Amber Hunsinger, 20, of Monroe Township, died after a car she was riding in was hit by a pickup.

Investigators said the car Hunsigner was in turned into the path of the truck around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Route 309 in Monroe Township, near Noxen.