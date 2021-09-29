DCNR provides forecast for fall foliage season

Did all the wet weather ruin a good tourist attraction for businesses in the Endless Mountains?

WYALUSING, Pa. — During the fall foliage season the Endless Mountains provide an endless sight of bursting colors for leaf-seeking tourists to see, including the view of some of those of mountains that sit outside the Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing.

Owner Kim Homer and general manager Jesse Swisher say they're looking forward to welcoming visitors back to their tasting room.

“They're kind traveling Route 6 to see the fall foliage and just see our sign, we're just right off Route 6 and they find us. We get a lot of motorcyclists,” said Homer.

“You got the mountain-scape behind where you can see all those colors start to change. Those brilliant autumn colors start coming into play real soon,” said Swisher.

With all that wet weather that came down in this area, how is the forecast for the foliage season?

Ryan Reed is the National Resources Program Specialist with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“I think this year's going to be a great year for fall color. We've been receiving reports from the 20 forest districts to create the fall foliage report that comes out this Thursday on the 30th,” said Reed.

In Wyoming County, the owner Twigs Cafe in Tunkhannock says with the pandemic shutting everything down last year, she expects this year's fall foliage to be very busy.



“Now with things being loosened a little bit and everything, like a whole lot of people coming through. And the fall foliage in Northeastern Pennsylvania is amazing,” said Twigs owner Lori Bogedin.

Tunkhannock Business and Professionals Association will be hosting a fall festival this Saturday, October 2, starting at 10 a.m.

Information for that can be found here.

Grovedale Winery is hosting it’s own fall festival on Saturday, October 16 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.