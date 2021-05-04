Crews battling fire in Wyoming County

Flames broke out around 3 p.m. on Monday.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Wyoming County.

An apartment house on College Avenue in Factoryville caught fire around 3 p.m.

Newswatch 16 saw one person being taken away on a stretcher, that person did not appear to be seriously hurt.

One cat was taken from the building.

Newswatch 16 spoke to a man who was driving by, saw the fire, and stopped to help.

"We went up the one building that was on fire. As soon as you got to the top, you had to leave immediately. When I got back out, the guy that lives downstairs was at the bottom, so he was out safe. His daughter was at school. So, yeah I'm no hero, you just do what any person should be trying to do," said Jeremy Buckingham of Factoryville.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that the wind was a big problem, making it hard to fight the flames.