Crews battle barn fire at Shadowbrook

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters are working right now to knock down flames at a building at a former resort in Wyoming County.
A barn fire on the Shadowbrook property near Tunkhannock sparked around 10 a.m. Friday morning.
The fire is not impacting the main building at all.
Route 6 is down to one lane outside of Tunkhannock as firefighters work to douse the flames.
The resort was recently bought by a developer who plans to turn the space into a senior living community.
This is a developing story, check back for more information.