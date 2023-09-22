Crews battle barn fire at Shadowbrook

A busy stretch of road in Wyoming County shut down as firefighters battle a massive barn fire.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters are working right now to knock down flames at a building at a former resort in Wyoming County.

A barn fire on the Shadowbrook property near Tunkhannock sparked around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The fire is not impacting the main building at all.

Route 6 is down to one lane outside of Tunkhannock as firefighters work to douse the flames.

The resort was recently bought by a developer who plans to turn the space into a senior living community.