Enjoying October with a pumpkin walk in Wyoming County

A business in Wyoming County has switched up its fall tradition because of the coronavirus.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Creekside Gardens near Tunkhannock has transformed into a pumpkin paradise. Employees spent nearly a week arranging hundreds of painted pumpkins and thousands of natural pumpkins to create a festive masterpiece.

"It did take quite a while to set up, but we're happy that people will get to enjoy it over a longer period of time. That's really rewarding for us," owner Sherri Kukuchka.

For the month of October, people can purchase tickets online to have two hours to spend walking around and enjoying the array of pumpkins. There are picnic tables and chairs placed throughout the area, so you can even bring a snack or lunch to enjoy during that time.

"We would like to see people enjoying it, which they have been, and spending more time really enjoying the outdoors, and just being with family and having a really cool nature, fall experience," Kukuchka said.

Alyssa Ranella brought her sons Nicholas and Enzo from Dunmore to see all the pumpkins.

"It's difficult to find things to do with everything going on, so when we heard about this, we wanted to come. We thought it would be fun," said Ranella.

"While the view of the pumpkin walk may be best from above, there are other things to do on the ground level, including a scavenger hunt to look for special pumpkins.

"We have an 'I Spy' card that they get and need to find pumpkins throughout the displays. That's fun for the kids, too."

Nicholas Ranella said he had a great time and gave it two thumbs up.

"I really like it, just to get out of the house and having some fun."

The pumpkin walk is open Wednesday through Sunday. You can find more information and order tickets here.