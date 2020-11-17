COVID cases close Tunkhannock Area schools

The district dismissed students after officials say they learned people in both the high school and intermediate center had tested positive.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — All buildings in the Tunkhannock Area School District will be closed through at least Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns.

The district in Wyoming County dismissed students early Monday after officials say they learned people in both the high school and intermediate center had tested positive.

All after-school activities have also been cancelled for the time being.

"There are a lot of people who don't wear their masks and profess not to wear their masks. I think that's what's causing the problem. If people would just put their masks on, we could really get this situated," said Sharon Neumane of Mehoopany.

The superintendent says students can still pick up meals for lunch while classes are remote, they just need to pre-register online.