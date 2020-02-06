County emergency services could lose state funding

A PEMA subcommittee could vote to change how much state money county 911 centers receive.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — When an emergency happens your first step is to call 9-1-1.

"9-1-1, where's your emergency?"

But what happens if there's fewer people or bad technology to get emergency responders to you quickly?

That's what many counties in our area could be facing.

PEMA set up a subcommittee to determine how the money to fund emergency services is distributed in the future.

Wyoming County currently receives $1.3 million dollars.

With the proposed cut, they'd lose just over fifty percent, or $675 thousand dollars that would not even cover the salaries of their employees.

"With the proposed change, it would only cover two-thirds. There wouldn't be any money left over to pay for a single phone line, radio, or any maintenance contract that we would have," said Wyoming County 911 Director, Jeff Porter.

Porter says he thinks the formula the subcommittee used is unfair, especially in rural counties, where the population is smaller but the area to cover doesn't change.

"The cost for the systems is equal for rural areas as it is for large areas as well. We still have to provide state-of-the-art technology to provide support to our community."

Jeff says he spent the last three weeks writing letters to the board to vote 'NO' when they make their final decision, along with the help and support of County commissioners, state senators, and state representatives.

County residents cover the other costs with taxes, but the current amount that is paid wouldn't cover the loss from state funding.

"It's going to be very hard for our county to make up that difference in tax revenue. That's the money we use to provide life-safety to our community. We dispatch for Wyoming County, parts of Susquehanna, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Bradford County."