Route 309 in Monroe Township, between Dallas and Tunkhannock, is closed after a deadly crash.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Route 309 is shut down Thursday morning after a deadly crash in Wyoming County.

A pickup truck and car collided head-on in Monroe Township between Dallas and Tunkhannock around 5:30 a.m.

Officials say the coroner was called to the crash.

There's no word what caused the wreck.

Route 309 is shut down in both directions in Wyoming County.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.