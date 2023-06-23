Community plans benefit for Gin's Tavern owners following fire

A Wyoming County staple went up in flames last month. And almost immediately, people in the area offered to help the family who owns it.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — "It's gonna come home. We're gonna get there. Thank you. I'm speechless."

That was not the first time, and it won't be the last that Sandy Kostick and her family were moved to tears by generosity over the past month.

If you've ever been to Gin's Tavern in Factoryville, chances are you recognize this sign.

The original was lost back in May, when the restaurant was destroyed by a fire.

This morning, friends of the family gave them back a piece of their history.

Just a minute earlier, Sandy's daughter Ashley was talking about rebuilding.

"It's a slow process but exciting and sad at the same time to let go of the old and in with the new," said Ashley Shylkofski.

It's a process they don't have to do alone.

Since the 1950's, the restaurant owners have built up enough goodwill in the community to make everyone want to help in their time of need.

"Phones all started ringing, everybody's like - 'we have to do something to help,' and the family have been so good to our community, it was almost a no-brainer," said Cindy Edwards, one of the organizers for this weekend's benefit.

"Growing up here, it was always a place for my parents to take us to dinner, and then I continued that with my own family. They've always been really quick to step in and help with all of our school and community organizations," said Mallory Griggs, another organizer.

So people were quick to step in now. Within 24 hours of the fire, a benefit was planned.

It's taking place tomorrow at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company.

Pretty much everything - even the tents - were donated. All of the 19 bands playing volunteered.

So did Tim Mattocks - he runs Flying Bags cornhole.

"I just wanted to help. I mean, it was devastating when we heard about it. Gin's has always been around - it was the smokehouse back when I was young. You want to help other small businesses when something happens that's so terrible," Mattocks said.

The benefit is taking place - rain or shine - from noon to 10 p.m. There's also a motorcycle ride starting at Gin's, and ending at the fire company. Registration for that begins at 10 a.m.

The family anticipates an emotional day, mostly filled with happy tears.

"To have [the community] stand behind us, is 100% the best feeling in the whole wide world," Kostick said.