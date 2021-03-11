Cleaning business booming, driven by employees' desire to work for themselves

The pandemic has changed the way many of us work. Millions of people have quit their jobs, and some are going into business for themselves.

FALLS, Pa. — Tim Robinson was bored. Work for his digital marketing company in Falls slowed down during COVID and hasn't really picked back up.

But he noticed another industry was seeing a growing demand.

"We were hiring cleaners and we called six different cleaning companies, and only one called us back. And even then, they were all slammed," said Robinson.

So, Tim started his own cleaning business out of his garage, called Endless Mountain Cleaning.

He's not the only one to get the idea.

"They're everywhere. All over Facebook. A couple of my friends actually are trying to do so," said Katie Boyd.

Boyd is Endless Mountain Cleaning's first hire. She says a lot of people got a taste of flexibility during the pandemic and decided they'd rather work for themselves.

"It's just a lot easier for parents, personally, like myself, to make my own hours and to work around my son's schedule and if his school has to shut down I can be with him, and a lot of people probably have the same opinion."

And that change in the way we work is also a driving factor in the demand for cleaning services.

"People started working more on their own, people starting realizing they didn't have to go to a physical office and they worked a lot from home. And when they worked from home, they started to think more about what they needed in their home. And for a lot of people, that was cleaning their home," Robinson said.

Another pandemic-related trend that Robinson is hoping to capitalize on is the demand for rental properties, including in places like nearby Lake Winola. Robinson is hoping to break into the market for cleaning those properties.

"They're looking for soaps, towels, bed sheets, to have all that changed, the house cleaned between guests and visitors so they know it's a completely clean, COVID-free experience."

Robinson officially opened his cleaning business last week, and he says the phone calls from interested clients have already started coming in.