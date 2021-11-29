Christmas trees in high demand

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison visited a tree farm in Wyoming County and found people searching for the perfect tree.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Nothing says the holiday season like a field of trees covered in a dusting of snow.

Balewski Tree Farm near Tunkhannock had a few people out looking for their perfect tree on Monday.

"It has to be big and skinny," Lorie Wadlington laughed.

"Blue spruce, full blue spruce, full, tall, a good one," Alex Ronca said.

Tammy Balewski says that in the ten years they've been in the Christmas tree business, this was their busiest opening weekend. Balewski's has several types of trees but after one weekend, they're already sold out of concolor and Norway spruces.

"They were afraid there wouldn't be any trees. People wanted to come in, tag, which we're still allowing people to tag. Basically, they all heard the hype that there weren't going to be Christmas trees," said Balewski.

Alex and Elizabeth Ronca say it's usually a family trip to the tree farm, but after hearing how busy it was, they came to tag their Tannenbaum to cut down later.

"We used to come in early December, but we figured, why not do it now instead of later when there's not a bunch of trees like they still are," Alex Ronca said.

Balewski's has thousands of trees to choose from because they were so busy last weekend. The biggest concern is if they will have enough by the second week in December.

"Last year, we closed a week and a half early for the same reason – we didn't want to run out of trees. But it's really crazy this year to think that will we get through the first or second weekend," Balewski said.

Balewski Tree Farm raised the price of trees by $5 this year, but they wanted to make sure getting one was budget-friendly.