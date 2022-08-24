Cat rescue in Wyoming County hosting Black Cat Bonanza this weekend

Rescue workers at Meshoppen Cat Rescue recently brought in dozens of black cats from a hoarding situation and are now getting creative to get them adopted.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — About two months ago, volunteers at Meshoppen Cat Rescue in Wyoming County went to rescue what they thought was going to be about 20 cats from a hoarding situation at Lake Winola. When they got there, they realized it was actually about 40 cats, and all but one were black.

Since then, about ten have been adopted, but also since then, one of them has had kittens. And now rescue workers are desperate for help.

"We need to get them adopted; that's why we're having the Black Cat Bonanza this Saturday at the Meshoppen Ball Park," said Paula Foux, president of Meshoppen Cat Rescue.

The rescue in Wyoming County is at capacity, and because all but one of the 40 rescued cats are black, volunteers thought the Black Cat Bonanza would be a great way to show off their loving personalities.

"There must be a stigma around black cats because we have a very hard time, always have in all the years we've been in rescue, getting rid of black cats or having them be adopted," Foux explained.

Since volunteers did not know exactly how many cats were involved in this hoarding situation at first, they had to get creative at the rescue. The building owner allowed rescue workers to put some of the cats in the garage. But that creates a new problem as the season changes.

"The garage is not heated, and there's no lights out there, so we just keep them there and try to do the best we can with taking care of them there each and every day, morning and night," said Foux.

The entire Wyoming County community is coming together to help put on this weekend's event. There will be a DJ, food trucks, craft vendors, raffle baskets, a cornhole tournament, and more.

"That means a lot, and I just want to let them know how thankful we are. We're blessed. But we need to find homes for these black cats," Foux said.

The Black Cat Bonanza is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Meshoppen Ball Park; lots of the black cats will be there. The rescue is also always accepting donations. And you can meet one of Meshoppen Cat Rescue's favorite residents this Friday at 5:30 p.m.on 16 to The Rescue.

