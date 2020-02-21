California man charged with harassing students from Lackawanna Trail

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of harassing female students at a school district in Wyoming County from across the country.



Bruce Andrews Jr. is a 60-year-old from San Diego, California.



Police say he's been harassing current and former female students in the Lackawanna Trail School District.



State police say the man used anonymous names and posted pictures and comments about the students.



Troopers did not say how or why the man from California would harass people in our area.