Businesses battle smoky skies

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin found some businesses affected by the smoke, but not always for the worse.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A smoky haze continues to obstruct the view of what would normally be a clear blue sky over Wyoming County.

It's also hindering the conditions out on the fairway at Stone Hedge Golf Course.

"You'll look at it, and it's almost unbelievable, but it is real, and it is happening, and it is something to be cautious about," said Erika Edwards, General Manager.

Employees at the golf course in Tunkhannock say the unusual phenomenon has led to a day of cancellations.

The club's PGA Golf Professional, Paul Roman, has even gone so far as to let players know if they have severe allergies or breathing problems, don't play.

"In my 50 years of being a golf pro, I've never seen anything like this. Do you know we've been through hurricanes and everything else that you could have happen on a golf course, but something like this is just it's just so different," said Paul Roman, PGA Golf Professional.

Bill Knoepfel and his friends played through a full match. He says the conditions not only affected his game physically but mentally as well.

"Yeah, you smell smoke, and you know definitely, your eyes are burning. It is difficult to pick up the ball, you know, you're like, wow, where did that go? Cause it goes out visually, it's very difficult to just see because it is that, you know, hazy or foggy or whatever you wanna call it, smoky, I guess it would be," Knoepfel said.

As you continue through the historic borough, the smoke stays the same.

So do the conversations Gay's True Value owner Dan Gay says he's been having with customers.

"Hearing people come in and talk about the air quality out there, and it just seem like it just hit us all of a sudden, and we find out that it's these wildfires out of Canada, and it's just crazy," Gay said.

Over the last two days, Gay says many people are buying fans and filters to try to keep the smoke outside.

"Definitely affects your air conditioners and your window fans if you have them open because they're just gonna suck in the outside air and just cause more problems for you making things dirty and for your breathing," added Gay.

