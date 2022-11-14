x
Wyoming County

Boil advisory in Wyoming County

Water customers in Factoryville should use boiled or bottled water until further notice.
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect for part of Wyoming County.

Aqua Pennsylvania has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in the Factoryville water system.

According to the company, chlorine disinfection dropped below the state-required minimum level. The disinfection system issue has been resolved, but Aqua customers in this system are advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

The advisory affects about 500 homes and businesses.

Click here for Aqua's service disruption map.

