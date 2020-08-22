Black Lives Matter protest in Wyoming County

Across the country, we've been seeing Black Lives Matter protests slowly dwindle, but in Meshoppen early Saturday the momentum for equality continued.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Tensions rose on the four corners of Meshoppen, as protesters who support Black Lives and those who don't chanted at each other.

"We're bringing awareness to the black lives matter rally that we can be peaceful, we can be untied and that was not combatting the other group that really just trying to bring equality for all," said Brooke Corridoni, Organizer of the Black Lives Matter rally.

But that didn't fly for counter-protestors who set up at the Meshoppen baseball field, next to the pavilion where the Black Lives Matter rally was being set up.

"We don't stand Black Lives Matter. It's a terrorist group and was not standing for it for a community like this. There's no reason for it. They wanna do their Black Lives they can do it, but you don't come on someone's property a couple of weeks ago vandalize it, they trespassed and painted their issue on the wall, and I covered it," said Shane Caines Sr., Organizer of the country protest.

The vandalism Caines is talking about was the words Black Lives Matter painted on the side of the cliff on route 6.

The woman who painted it was one of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter protest.

"I wasn't going to do it, and I wasn't going to say it and I was going to do it anonymously until a lot of hateful comments and violent comments came out all over Facebook, and I wanted to take responsibility so no one else was threatened or injured or hurt," said Corridoni.

Corridoni says that's how this issue of equality and awareness was brought to light and she wanted to do something about it and those who attended the protest agree.

"I don't feel welcome in this town and not many people do and it's sad, said Ashley Cohn, a protester.

"I've seen the racial inequality first hand in this whole area um and it is sickening," said Kira Deremer, a protester.

The protest also included a donation and raffle table. All of the money raised will go towards a mural, that's to be painted on the side of the route 6 cliff.

The organizers say change starts here.

"Were a really small town, obviously a lot of passionate people on both sides of it, so I think if we all start in our small communities it can really grow to larger cities and than when change happens," said Corridoni.