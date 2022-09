Flames broke out around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

NICHOLSON, Pa. — Flames damaged a barn in Wyoming County.

Crews were called to the place along Route 407 in Nicholson around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When crews arrived, there was smoke pouring from the barn and bales of hay on fire.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire in Wyoming County.