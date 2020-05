Officers believe Russell Heath, 26, shot a man and a woman at a home in Noxen Township Friday morning with an arrow.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up on attempted homicide charges after police say he shot two people with a bow and arrow in Wyoming County.

Officers believe 26-year-old Russell Heath shot a man and a woman at a home in Noxen Township Friday morning.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their conditions.