Artists display work throughout Wyoming County for art tour

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A tour throughout Wyoming County gave folks the chance to see all it has to offer.
The inaugural Wyoming County Arts & Artists Tour led people to artists displaying their work at venues throughout the county.
The self-guided tour passed through all five of the county's boroughs over the past few days.
One of the owners of Creekside Gardens in Eaton Township says it's a great way for people to show their work.
"It just gives us another opportunity to kind of work together and encourage people to go from business to business and really, you know, see what's right here in Wyoming County. So that's exciting for everyone. You know, we all know our job is to champion each other," said Sherri Kukuchka.
