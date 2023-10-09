x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wyoming County

Artisan show features primitive arts in Wyoming County

The Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen put on their 15th Annual Muzzleloader Shoot and Artisan Show in Laceyville.

More Videos

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Tomahawk throwing, muzzle loading, and arrowhead making were all part of a primitive experience on Sunday in Wyoming County.

The Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen at the American Legion Post 501 put on their 15th Annual Muzzleloader Shoot and Artisan Show in Laceyville. 

The weekend included opportunities for folks to try out primitive weapons and get a glimpse at some of the things that were needed in the days of the early American settlers.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

Before You Leave, Check This Out