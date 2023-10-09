Artisan show features primitive arts in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Tomahawk throwing, muzzle loading, and arrowhead making were all part of a primitive experience on Sunday in Wyoming County.



The Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsmen at the American Legion Post 501 put on their 15th Annual Muzzleloader Shoot and Artisan Show in Laceyville.



The weekend included opportunities for folks to try out primitive weapons and get a glimpse at some of the things that were needed in the days of the early American settlers.