x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wyoming County

Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary

The burglary happened along Keelersburg Road in Eaton Township.
Credit: WNEP

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County.

Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month.

The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes.

But they also somehow managed to get away with a washer, dryer, refrigerator, and even a kitchen stove.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact state police in Wyoming County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Wyoming County Fair canceled on Labor Day

Before You Leave, Check This Out