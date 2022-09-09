Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary

The burglary happened along Keelersburg Road in Eaton Township.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County.

Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month.

The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes.

But they also somehow managed to get away with a washer, dryer, refrigerator, and even a kitchen stove.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact state police in Wyoming County.