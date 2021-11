The girls squared off against each other for charity on Thursday night.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Tunkhannock Area High School held its annual powder puff charity game Thursday night.

Every year the female students face off against one another for bragging rights.

But the real goal of the game is the students competing to help the less fortunate.

The powder puff game kicks off a week of collections with the National Honors Society to donate back to the community in Tunkhannock.