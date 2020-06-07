Air conditioner sales are red hot

The air isn't the only thing hot right now air conditioners and fans are in high demand as people across our area try to outlast this heatwave.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Shelves at Gay's True Value in Tunkhannock used to hold air conditioning wall units and portable units, but that's no longer the case.

The shelves are bare because so many people are looking to stay cool and all that's left are a couple of fans

"Sales have been just fantastic this year. We've always had good years because the heat waves have always hit later, it seems like. Later in the spring this year, it seemed to hit a little bit earlier, so sales have actually gone up," said Dan Gay, manager at Gay's True Value.

The hardware store started seeing that surge in air conditioner sales as soon as the weather got hot.

Somebody even bought the last in-stock AC wall unit when we were at Gay's Monday afternoon.

While the manager believes the hot weather is a big reason for the boost in sales, he thinks it's also because more people are staying home due to the pandemic.

"The last week I've had four orders, three orders just in the last two weeks, so I mean that's just how fast there going and how hot it's gotten, and I think a lot of it is because people have been home more that there realizing their house is hot," said Gay.

Gay says as of right now, all they have are fans, but within the next coming days, they will have a shipment coming in of portable AC units.

The units that are set to come in this week are whatever the store could get.