Agriculture and leadership program inspires students

The next generation of farmers got a good look at the future this week. Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin shows us what they learned from a program in Wyoming County.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — High school students gathered around as they learned how to bottle feed a baby goat at the Brown Hill Farm in Wyoming County. The activity is part of a program put on by the Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium (NTIEC).

"We decided to bring it to Wyoming County to see if we could cover a larger footprint to educate students about the careers and jobs that are available to them locally and in the agricultural industry," said Debra Tierney, education coordinator for NTIEC/

The program is for students from Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, and Bradford Counties who are part of or who have family in the farming industry and want to take their learning to the next level.

"I'd look up colleges to attend, and they'd just be like something generic, and I didn't understand what other careers there were, so I found this camp, and they said they'd be showing us a bunch of different farming careers, so I said, 'You know what? Let's try it,'" said student Charlotte Quick.

"I've always been in the ag business, and I've always enjoyed it, and I want to learn more about the industry and what it can offer me in the future," Josh Keeney said.

The Brown Hill Farm near Tunkhannock was the students' last stop for the program.

Over the past week, they've seen how new technologies are changing the way farmers plant and fertilize their crops.

They've also seen the growing impact of agritourism and how activities such as a petting zoo and games for kids can help bring in more money.

"One thing I told the kids was that we try things at least three times. If it fails the first time and the second time, but it might take that third try. Whether it's the public visiting the farm or it's the crop itself, don't give up on the first try," said Michele Brown, co-owner of Brown Hill Farm.

Programs like this are being offered all summer long. Get more information here.