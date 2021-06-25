Aerobatic event underway in Wyoming County

"We've got to get sharp to fly and win the contests. There could be 10, fifteen people you're flying against, so the more you fly, the more you practice, the better you'll do. Me, being based at the airport and having a shop there, I can go fly at lunchtime, fly after work, put the plane away, and get back to work, but these other guys they only get to fly a couple of time a year, it's great for them to come out and play on our acro days," said pilot Chris Murley.