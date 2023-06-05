6th Annual Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic held in Wyoming County

The golf tournament raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Example video title will go here for this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The annual Tammy's Memorial Golf Classic was held Saturday in Wyoming County.



The day included 18 holes, a luncheon and raffles at the Shadowbrook Inn and Golf Resort near Tunkhannock.



WNEP is a proud sponsor of the event.



Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron was joined by his sidekick Ranger as well as Chelsea Strub and Jack Culkin.

Money raised from the golf tournament will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

"So that someday another mother won't have to bury a child. You know, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has put a lot of money into research and if my daughter had been diagnosed today I believe she would still be alive so you know they've come by leaps and bounds," said organizer Shelly Kowalewski.