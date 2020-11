Blue Star Mother's of NEPA held their 4th annual Hero 5k Saturday morning on the Iroquois Trail on Sunnyside Road near Tunkhannock.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A gorgeous day for a run In Wyoming County all to benefit our troops.

Blue Star Mother's of Nepa held its 4th annual Hero 5k Saturday morning on the Iroquois Trail on Sunnyside Road near Tunkhannock.

All the women in the organization are proud Moms of U.S. armed forces, Troops, and Veterans located here in Northeast Pa.