Wreck slows down traffic on I-81 North

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — JUST IN -- A crash has caused traffic on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County to slow down.

PENNDOT cameras show a vehicle hauling a trailer flipped on its side.

The crash happened right around 4 Tuesday morning, on 81 North near the exit for route 315 in the Pittston area.

We will have more information as it becomes available on the crash in Luzerne County.

